Xiaomi 12 Pro launched in India

Xiaomi previously launches its Xiaomi 12 series smartphones and now it is launching the Xiaomi 12 Pro smartphone in India.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro smartphone comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile processor and it has a choice of 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage or 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The handset comes with a 6.73 inch AMOLED display that features a qHD+ resolution of 3200 x 1440 pixels, the device also comes with a range of high-end cameras.

There is a single camera on the front of the new Xiaomi 12 Pro and on the back, there is a triple camera setup, the three rear cameras include a 50-megapixel wide camera, and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 50-megapixel telephoto camera.

The new Xiaomi 12 smartphone also features a 32-megapixel camera on the front which is designed for taking Selfies and for making video calls.

The handset features a 4600 mAh battery and it comes with 120W fast charging which can apparently charge the device to 100 percent in just 18 minutes. There is also 50W wireless charging that can charge the device in 42 minutes.

Pricing for the handset will start at INR 62,999 which is about $820 for the 8GB of RAM and 256GB and the 12GB of RAM and 256GB model will retail for INR 66,999 or about $875..

