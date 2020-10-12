Xbox Series X SSD options explored and tested by Digital Foundry

Gamers considering purchasing Microsoft’s next-generation games console the Xbox Series X, may be interested in a new video created by the team over at Digital Foundry exploring the best SSD storage options to store and play your backward compatible Xbox games from.

The Xbox Series X is powered by Microsoft’s custom-designed processor leveraging AMD’s latest Zen 2 and RDNA 2 architectures. The new system on a chip (SOC) has been built from the ground up for speed and performance, offering gamers 12 teraflops of processing power and offers compatibility for previous generations of games.

“Do you really need to use the precious storage space of the Xbox Series X internal drive for running backwards compatible games? Or will standard SSDs connected via USB still do a good job? In this video, Rich runs a range of Xbox One X titles on the internal drive and stacks them up against SATA, NVMe and mechanical hard drive alternatives. The results are fascinating! BTW Rich says here that a PCIe 4.0 NVMe is essential for PC gaming – he misspoke here: a good SATA drive is still great in the here and now!”

Source : Digital Foundry

