Xbox Series X and Series S pre-orders start

Gamers patiently waiting to get their orders in for the new Xbox Series and Xbox Series S consoles will be pleased to know that Microsoft has now started pre-orders worldwide. UK and Europe pre-orders are now starting to go live at Microsoft and partners, while gamers within the US and Canada will be able to pre-order from 8am PT / 11am ET.

The Xbox Series S console is priced at £249 or $299 and the more powerful Xbox Series X offering 4k gaming is priced at £449 or $499. Don’t forget there is also the Xbox All-Access program allowing you to pay monthly if preferred.

“Introducing Xbox Series X, our fastest, most powerful console ever, designed for a console generation that has you, the player, at its centre. Limit 1 console purchase per customer.”

The Xbox Series X is powered by Microsoft’s custom-designed processor leveraging AMD’s latest Zen 2 and RDNA 2 architectures. The new system on a chip (SOC) has been built from the ground up for speed and performance, offering agmers 12 teraflops of processing power and with compatibility in mind for four generations of games. “The Xbox Velocity Architecture unlocks new speed and performance capabilities through the groundbreaking combination of hardware, a custom 1TB SSD and CPU, and deep software integration, making for richer and more dynamic living worlds unlike anything ever seen before.”

For more details on all available pre-odering stora and site jump over to the Eurogamer website by following the link below.

Source : Eurogamer : Microsoft

