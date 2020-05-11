This Week On Xbox features RDR2, Series X gameplay and more

Major Nelson has released a new episode in the ongoing This Week On Xbox series dividing more details about the first gameplay for the next generation Xbox Series X games console. As well as highlights from Inside Xbox, Red Dead Redemption 2 on Xbox Game Pass, the new Rainbow Six Siege Grand Larceny skins, and more.Check out this week’s episode embedded below which also includes three quick tips to help you conquer DOOM Eternal, and a new how-to for adding games to your home screen.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is now available on Xbox Game Pass. “Winner of over 175 Game of the Year Awards and recipient of over 250 perfect scores, Red Dead Redemption 2 is an epic tale of honor and loyalty at the dawn of the modern age.

America, 1899. Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang are outlaws on the run. With federal agents and the best bounty hunters in the nation massing on their heels, the gang must rob, steal, and fight their way across the rugged heartland of America to survive. As deepening internal divisions threaten to tear the gang apart, Arthur must make a choice between his own ideals and loyalty to the gang who raised him.

Now featuring additional Story Mode content and a fully-featured Photo Mode, Red Dead Redemption 2 also includes free access to the shared living world of Red Dead Online, where players take on an array of roles to carve their own unique path on the frontier as they track wanted criminals as a Bounty Hunter, create a business as a Trader, unearth exotic treasures as a Collector or run an underground distillery as a Moonshiner and much more. “

Don’t forget you can watch This Week On Xbox from the Community section of the Xbox One dashboard in Canada, the UK and the US or watch it on the Xbox YouTube channel.

Source : Xbox

