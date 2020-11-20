Razer Wolverine V2 Xbox Series X controller $100

Razer has launched their new Razer Wolverine V2 Xbox Series X controller this week Making it available to purchase price of $100. German YouTuber XboxDynasty has already got his hands on a controller and has provided a quick and boxing below which gives you an overview of the controller even if you not German speaking.

“The ergonomic L-shaped hand grips of the Wolverine V2 provides a natural hold that outperforms its predecessor, while the contoured design and non-slip rubber grips allow swift and accurate button interaction for all-day gaming at peak performance.”

“Hit the big league with a wired gaming controller designed for the Xbox Series X|S consoles. With advanced customizability for greater precision and control over your game, the Razer Wolverine V2 lets you dominate the competition from the comfort of your couch.”

– Reforged to bring swift victory

– Razer Mecha-Tactile Action Buttons and D-Pad

– Works with Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S or PC

Source : Razer

