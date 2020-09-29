Xbox Series X Backwards compatibility tested by Digital Foundry

Gamers looking forward to playing current and past generation Xbox games on their new Xbox Series Games console, are sure to be interested in a new video which explores the backwards compatibility of the new and highly anticipated Microsoft Xbox Series Games console which will be launching on November 10th 2020

“The analysis you’ve been waiting for! Rich goes hands-on with Xbox Series X and puts its backwards compatibility capabilities to the most extreme tests possible. How much more graphics power does the compatibility mode deliver? Can it deliver 60fps on some of the most challenging Xbox One X games we’ve looked at over the years? The answers may surprise you.”

The Xbox Series X is powered by Microsoft’s custom-designed processor leveraging AMD’s latest Zen 2 and RDNA 2 architectures. The new system on a chip (SOC) has been built from the ground up for speed and performance, offering agmers 12 teraflops of processing power and with compatibility in mind for four generations of games. “The Xbox Velocity Architecture unlocks new speed and performance capabilities through the groundbreaking combination of hardware, a custom 1TB SSD and CPU, and deep software integration, making for richer and more dynamic living worlds unlike anything ever seen before.”

Source : Digital Foundry

