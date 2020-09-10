Xbox Series S launches November 10th from $299 – official launch trailer

The smaller and more affordable Xbox Series S console delivers the same next generation speed and performance that define Xbox Series X. Xbox Series S delivers 4x the processing power of an Xbox One console and supports experiences up to 120fps, more immersive and responsive gameplay with support for hardware-accelerated DirectX Raytracing and Variable Rate Shading. The Xbox Series S is priced at £249.99 in the UK, and at $299 in the US.

The Xbox Series S includes 512GB of custom SSD storage, which can be expanded further by an extra 1 TB using the Seagate Storage Expansion Card. The Series S is also powered by the Xbox Velocity Architecture, delivering more than 40x the I/O bandwidth of an Xbox One resulting in faster loading times, steadier frame rates and Quick Resume for multiple titles.

Specifications of the Xbox Series S console :

– 8x Cores @ 3.8 GHz (3.66 GHz w/ SMT) Custom Zen 2 CPU

– 4 TFLOPS, 20 CUs @ 1.55 GHz Custom RDNA 2

– 10 GB GDDR6

– 512GB Custom NVME SSD

– All-digital

– 1440p performance up to 120fps

– Variable refresh rate

– Ray tracing support

– 4K game upscaling

– 4K media playback

– 60% smaller than XSX

Source : Xbox Wire

