This Week On Xbox features Black Friday Roundup, Holiday Game Events and more

Major Nelson has released a new episode in the ongoing This Week On Xbox featuring a roundup of all the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, holiday game events and more. Cyberpunk 2077 is also featured and will be officially launching early next month and available to play from December 10th, 2020 onwards.

Cyberpunk 2077 will be available to play on the new generation Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 consoles as well as being supported by older generation Xbox One, PlayStation 4 as well as PC systems.

“Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.”

Don’t forget you can watch This Week On Xbox from the Community section of the Xbox One dashboard in Canada, the UK and the US or watch it on the Xbox YouTube channel.

Source : Microsoft

