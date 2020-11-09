Apex Legends Season 7 featured on This Week On Xbox

Major Nelson has released a new episode in the ongoing This Week On Xbox series bringing you all the latest news, launches and games on the Xbox platform. This week’s episode shows how Microsoft is preparing for the Xbox Launch Celebration as well as more information on the anticipated Apex Legends Season 7, and launch of racing game DIRT 5.

“Apex Legends is the award-winning, free-to-play Battle Royale team shooter from Respawn Entertainment. Master an ever-growing roster of legendary characters with powerful abilities and experience strategic squad play and innovative gameplay in the next evolution of Battle Royale.”

Don’t forget you can watch This Week On Xbox from the Community section of the Xbox One dashboard in Canada, the UK and the US or watch it on the Xbox YouTube channel.

Source : Major Nelson : Apex Legends Season 7

