Thrustmaster eSwap X Pro Xbox Series X modular controller $210

Thrustmaster has introduced their new modular controller this week specifically designed for the newly launched Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S games consoles. Offering a modular system that allows you to easily adapt the controller to suit your play style and styling preferences. A variety of modular packs are available incorporating new features, as well as different color customization options. Check out the overview video below for a glimpse at the modular design of the controller. NXG modules, ensure an optimized experience for every type of game and gamer, says Thrustmaster.

“The precise, responsive and adaptable gamepad officially licensed for Xbox Series X|S, featuring next-generation (NXG) modules, ensuring an optimized experience for every type of game and gamer.Designed to help you take your gaming to the next level, reach new heights of performance and achieve the best possible rankings.”

“The adjustable positioning of the modules on the controller — either mid-game or between games — lets you adapt the right configuration for the best possible fit your personal performance needs, or those of your team. The controller’s shape and ergonomics have been designed to fit perfectly with all gaming styles: combat, sports, FPS/TPS, battle royale and even RPG.”

The ESWAP X Pro Xbox controller is now available to purchase priced at $210 or £160.

Source : Thrustmaster

