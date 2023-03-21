Xbox mobile gaming store announced by Microsoft

This week Microsoft has announced it is currently in the process of building and Xbox mobile gaming store to compete with the likes of Google and Apple. The recent purchase of Activision Blizzard is a key steppingstone for Microsoft to compete in the mobile gaming market and has started filing plans with the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).

Xbox mobile gaming store

Microsoft explains more to the CMA as it investigates the acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

“The transaction will improve Microsoft’s ability to create a next generation game store which operates across a range of devices, including mobile as a result of the addition of Activision Blizzard’s content. Building on Activision Blizzard’s existing communities of gamers, Xbox will seek to scale the Xbox Store to mobile, attracting gamers to a new Xbox Mobile Platform. Shifting consumers away from the Google Play Store and App Store on mobile devices will, however, require a major shift in consumer behavior. Microsoft hopes that by offering well-known and popular content, gamers will be more inclined to try something new.”

“The transaction gives Microsoft a meaningful presence in mobile gaming. Mobile gaming revenues from the King division and titles such as Call of Duty: Mobile, as well as ancillary revenue, represented more than half of Activision Blizzard’s … revenues in the first half of 2022. Mobile customers account for around three-quarters of its MAU. Microsoft currently has no meaningful presence in mobile gaming and the Transaction will bring much needed expertise in mobile game development, marketing and advertising. Activision Blizzard will be able to contribute its learnings from developing and publishing mobile games to Xbox gaming studios.”

As soon more information is made available from Microsoft regards any news on when the Xbox mobile gaming store will be available we will keep you up to speed as always. In the meantime jump over to the Verge website for more information by following the link below.

Source : Verge





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals