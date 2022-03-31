New Xbox Games with Gold for April 2022 announced

Major Nelson and Microsoft have confirmed the new Xbox Games with Gold that will be made available next month during April 2022 the lineup includes Another Sight, and platform puzzler Hue. Xbox Backward Compatibility additions include the ability to test your intergalactic tycoon skills in Outpost Kaloki X, and racing skills in MX vs ATV Alive.

“Xbox Live Gold members will have exclusive access to these games for a limited time as part of Games with Gold. So will Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members, who receive all the fantastic benefits of Gold plus access to over 100 high-quality games with Xbox Game Pass.”

Xbox April 2022 Games with Gold

– Another Sight ($29.99 ERP): Available April 1 to 30

– Hue ($14.99 ERP): Available April 16 to May 15

– Outpost Kaloki X ($9.99 ERP): Available April 1 to 15

– MX vs ATV Alive ($19.99 ERP): Available April 16 to 30

“Play together with Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. April’s 2022 Games with Gold lineup includes the Xbox One titles Another Sight and Hue, and through backwards compatibility, the Xbox 360 titles Outpost Kaloki X and MX vs ATV Alive. April’s lineup provides over $74.96 dollars in value and up to 3200 in gamerscore.”

Another Sight

“Switch between two characters – the intrepid teen Kit, and the mysterious red-furred cat Hodge, as you explore the late Victorian era London in this the steampunk fantasy platform adventure. With an emphasis on culture and character and packed with historical cameos, Another Sight focuses on the emotional development of the relationship between its two protagonists as they rely on each other to traverse the cleverly designed”

Hue

“Unlock a world of colors in this beautiful platform puzzler. Search through a gray world for your mother who has turned an impossible color due to the fracturing of the Annular Spectrum. Find the shards and make obstacles disappear to reveal new pathways and more puzzles. The further you go, the more colors you unlock and the tougher it gets.”

Source : Major Nelson

