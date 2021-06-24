Latest Xbox Free Play Days games land today

Microsoft has this week announced the new Xbox Free Play Days games which will be available for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members to play from Thursday, June 24th 12:01 a.m. PDT until Sunday, June 27th at 11:59 p.m. PDT. The latest selection of games for the Xbox Free Play Days motion include Warhammer: Vermintide 2, Saints Row IV: Re-Elected and Overwatch Origins Edition, check out the trailers below to learn more about each Xbox game available to play for free later today.

Overwatch Origins Edition

Challenge your enemies in the ultimate team-based shooter game and take your place in the world of Overwatch for free now through June 27 2021. Choose your hero from a diverse cast of soldiers, scientists, adventurers, and oddities. Play with friends across Xbox and other platforms with the launch of Cross-Play. Group up now for free and join the limited time in-game event, Ashe’s Deadlock Challenge, to unlock explosive rewards. Keep pushing the payload and purchase Overwatch Legendary Edition for 67% off now through June 28 2021

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected takes the saga to another level, with the Boss of the Saints now President of America trying to save the world from a deadly alien invasion. It’s as ridiculous as it sounds, but you’ll find yourself laughing along as you revel in the crazy characters and incredible in-jokes. With incredible super powers at your disposal such as hyperspeed, the ability to leap over buildings, and even telekinesis – become the Super Hero-in-Chief to save the day. Saints Row IV: Re-Elected also boasts all 25 packs of DLC.

Warhammer: Vermintide 2

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is an epic 4-player co-op game set in the Warhammer Fantasy Battle world. Fight together with your friends through waves of hordes and progress through the game to unlock new careers, missions, and weapons. This entry in the series expands the first-person combat with 15 unique careers, intense challenges in the all-new Heroic Deeds System, and breathtaking new levels set around Helmgart.

Source : Microsoft

