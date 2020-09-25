Xbox Family Sharing App lands on iOS and Android

The Xbox Family Sharing App supports Windows and Xbox One now, and it will work with the new Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S when they arrive in November. “Easily manage your children’s gaming activities on Xbox consoles, and enjoy more peace of mind with the free Xbox Family Settings app on iOS or Android.”

– With the Xbox Family Settings app, you can easily manage approvals of your child’s friends while they play on Xbox

– Manage Friends: See each friend your child is following, allow them to ‘Ask a parent’ to add a friend, or you can remove friends who your child is following.

– Voice and text chat: Choose to allow communication by voice or text chat.

– Multiplayer: Decide to allow online multiplayer gaming with other people who play on Xbox consoles or PC, or even other gaming networks outside of Xbox. Allow an exception for Minecraft, even if your child does not have permission for online multiplayer with other games.

Source : Microsoft

