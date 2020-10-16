Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 extended warranty announced by Microsoft

Gamers who own a Microsoft Xbox Wireless Elite Series 2 controller maybe interested to know that this week Microsoft has extended the warranty on the controller providing a few benefits to those who experience problems in the past.

“We’ve received claims that a small percentage of our customers are experiencing mechanical issues when using their Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2. To ensure your satisfaction, we’re extending the warranty coverage period on Elite Series 2 controllers from 90 days to 1 year from the date of purchase.”

“This extension applies retroactively for Elite Series 2 controllers sold to date. If you incurred repair costs to service your Elite Series 2 controller, you’ll be issued a refund by Microsoft before October 31, 2020.”

Source : Microsoft : Xbox Controller

