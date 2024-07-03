X1 Dual-Screen Business Laptop

The ACEMAGIC X1 is a new addition to the world of dual-screen laptop for enterprise users, featuring a powerful Intel Core i7-1255U processor and dual 14-inch Full HD displays. This innovative device is designed to meet the needs of modern professionals, offering unparalleled flexibility and efficiency.

The ACEMAGIC X1 stands out with its unique 360° horizontal folding dual-screen design. This feature allows users to adjust the displays to their specific needs, making it ideal for various professional tasks such as video conferencing, data analysis, and multitasking. The dual-screen configuration significantly enhances collaborative efficiency and user comfort, setting a new standard for mobile business operations.

Adding to its distinctive appeal, the ACEMAGIC X1 features an engraving of Steve Jobs’s iconic quote, “Stay hungry, Stay foolish,” in real gold on the left side of the keyboard. This touch symbolizes the device’s premium quality and innovative spirit, making it more than just a laptop but an efficient mobile workstation.

Pricing and Availability

The ACEMAGIC X1 is available for purchase through ACEMAGIC’s official website and authorized retailers. For professionals seeking to enhance their work efficiency with innovative technology, the ACEMAGIC X1 stands out as a compelling choice.

For those interested in exploring further, ACEMAGIC offers a range of other innovative products designed to meet the needs of modern professionals. From high-performance desktops to versatile tablets, ACEMAGIC continues to push the boundaries of technology, ensuring that users have access to the best tools for their business needs.

The ACEMAGIC X1 is a innovative dual-screen business laptop that redefines the concept of mobile workstations. With its powerful Intel Core i7-1255U processor, unique dual-screen design, and premium quality, it is poised to become an indispensable tool for business professionals. If you like to learn more about OLED technology check out our ultimate guide to OLED laptops.



