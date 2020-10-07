Wyze Thermostat pre-orders start from $49

Pre-orders have today started for the new Wyze Thermostat priced at $49.99, with shipping expected to take place during December 2020. The Wyze Thermostat offers an affordable alternative to other smart thermostats currently on the market, expanding the companies range of affordable home automation and home security devices. Adjusting the temperature is as straightforward and intuitive as walking to the wall and turning the dial, say its creators who explain more about the design of the thermostat in the promotional video embedded below.

“No matter where you are in the world, you’re always just a few taps away from dialing in the perfect temperature. Arrive home to the perfect temperature, Save energy, Keep pets comfortable and prevent frozen plumbing. We’ll do the thinking for you. Like an energy-saving gnome inside your phone, the Wyze app will recommend actionable insights based on your usage to help reduce wasted energy.”

“Works with voice assistants. When your morning coffee and blanket aren’t cutting it, adjust the thermostat with your voice by asking Alexa. Simple, daily scheduling. Create schedules for every weekday and weekend so you don’t have to keep going back and forth to your thermostat.”

Google Assistant support will be added soon to the Wyze Thermostat and you can check compatibility with your heating system by following the link below.

Source : Wyze : Wyze Thermostat Compatibility

