Wyze smart scales now available for $19.99

In addition to launching their new wrist worn wearable, Wyze has also launched their affordable smart scales priced at just $19.99. Watch the video below to learn more about the smart scales, now available to preorder direct from the Wyze website.

Wyze Scale is a smart body composition analyzer that measures so much more than weight. Wyze scale also measures body fat, lean body mass, heart rate, and 8 other essential metrics, giving you a more complete picture of your health.

“Wyze Scale shows you weight and body fat percentage on a crisp LED display, but inside the Wyze app, you can get an even better picture. See your weight and body composition trends over time. Track your progress. See yourself succeed.”

“Wyze Scale is meant for sharing. Set up your family in the Wyze app or share it with an unlimited number of friends. It can automatically recognize up to 8 users and has a guest sharing mode that lets you share with anyone.Wyze Scale connects with popular fitness apps so you can track your progress where you are tracking everything else.”

For more information, purchasing options and full specifications jump over to the official smart scale product page on the Wyze website.

Source : Wyze

