WUBEN X1Pro : A 12,300-Lumen Flashlight Built for Extreme Performance

With dual-beam lighting, active cooling, and fast USB-C charging, the WUBEN X1Pro delivers powerful illumination for outdoor adventures, professional work, and emergency response.
Reliable lighting is essential in outdoor exploration, professional fieldwork, and emergency preparedness. As more users demand higher brightness, longer runtime, and more versatile functionality, modern flashlights have evolved into sophisticated tools capable of delivering extreme performance in compact designs.
The WUBEN X1Pro high power EDC flashlight represents this next generation of portable lighting. Delivering up to 12,300 lumens of maximum brightness and a beam distance of 410 meters, the X1Pro is designed to provide exceptional illumination across a wide range of real-world scenarios.
By integrating advanced Cree LED technology, an intelligent cooling system, and fast USB-C charging, the X1Pro offers a balanced combination of performance, reliability, and versatility.
The WUBEN X1Pro will officially launch on April 22, 2026 at 8:00 AM EST, with a retail price of $139.99, available through the official WUBEN online store and Amazon.
WUBEN X1Pro at a Glance
|Feature
|Specification
|Maximum Brightness
|12,300 lumens
|Beam Distance
|410 meters
|LED Setup
|1 × XHP50.3 HI (spot), 4 × XHP50.3 HD (flood)
|Battery
|2 × 21700 rechargeable batteries
|Charging
|USB-C PD fast charging, up to 30W
|Power Output
|15W power bank function
|Waterproof Rating
|IP65
|Dimensions
|59.6 × 29.5 × 138 mm
|Weight
|242 g (without battery), 383 g (with battery)
What’s Included in the Box
Each WUBEN X1Pro package includes everything users need to begin using the flashlight immediately.
Package contents:
- 1 × WUBEN X1Pro flashlight
- 2 × 21700 4800mAh rechargeable batteries
- 1 × USB-C lanyard
- 1 × Holster belt
- 1 × User manual
The inclusion of two high-capacity batteries ensures extended runtime and dependable performance during outdoor adventures or professional tasks.
Dual-Beam Lighting System
A defining innovation of the WUBEN X1Pro 12300 high lumens flashlight is its dual-beam lighting system, which combines long-range spotlighting with wide flood illumination.
The flashlight integrates two types of high-performance LEDs:
- 1 × Cree XHP50.3 HI LED for long-distance spotlighting
- 4 × Cree XHP50.3 HD LEDs for powerful flood illumination
The spotlight LED provides focused long-range visibility with a maximum beam distance of 410 meters, making it ideal for search operations or long-distance observation.
Meanwhile, the four flood LEDs generate wide, evenly distributed illumination that lights up surrounding environments.
When both systems operate together, they produce an impressive 12,300-lumen output, transforming the X1Pro into a powerful portable lighting tool.
Advanced LED Technology
The WUBEN X1Pro utilizes the Cree XHP50.3 LED platform, known for high luminous efficiency and stable performance.
|LED Model
|Package Size
|Rated Voltage
|Typical Power
|Typical Flux
|Emitting Area
|Density
|XHP50.3 HD
|5×5 mm
|3/6/12V
|25W
|3060 lm
|9 mm²
|202 lm/mm²
|XHP50.3 HI
|5×5 mm
|3/6/12V
|25W
|2900 lm
|9 mm²
|322 lm/mm²
The HI LED provides greater luminous density, producing a more concentrated beam suitable for long-distance illumination.
The HD LEDs maximize flood lighting, creating wide and uniform brightness.
The flashlight operates at a 6500K color temperature with CRI 70, producing a crisp white beam ideal for outdoor visibility.
Intelligent Active Cooling System
High-lumen flashlights generate significant heat during operation. To maintain stable brightness, the WUBEN X1Pro integrates an active cooling system with an internal fan.
When the internal temperature rises, the cooling fan automatically activates to regulate heat and maintain optimal performance.
The cooling system:
- Stabilizes brightness output
- Prevents overheating
- Protects internal components
- Extends LED lifespan
The cooling fan consumes approximately 3W of power, ensuring efficient heat dissipation without significantly affecting battery life.
USB-C Fast Charging and Power Bank Function
The WUBEN X1Pro features a modern USB-C charging interface supporting PD3.0 fast charging protocols.
Charging Input
|Voltage
|Current
|5V
|3A
|9V
|3A
|12V
|2.5A
|15V
|2A
|20V
|1.5A
The flashlight supports up to 30W fast charging, allowing batteries to recharge quickly.
Additionally, the X1Pro offers 15W power output, enabling it to function as a portable power bank for smartphones or GPS devices during outdoor trips.
The central button includes a charging indicator:
- Red light: Charging
- Blue light: Fully charged
Multiple protection systems ensure safe operation, including over-voltage, over-current, over-charge, and over-discharge protection.
Brightness and Runtime Performance
The WUBEN X1Pro provides three lighting configurations: Spot Light, Flood Light, and Combined Spot + Flood.
Spot Light
|Mode
|Brightness
|Runtime
|Turbo
|3650 → 2000 → 1200 lm
|1 min + 1 min + 3.7 hrs
|High
|1200 lm
|4 hrs
|Medium
|500 lm
|11 hrs
|Low
|200 lm
|28 hrs
|Eco
|10 lm
|455 hrs
Flood Light
|Mode
|Brightness
|Runtime
|Turbo
|8650 → 3000 → 1800 lm
|1 min + 1 min + 2.8 hrs
|High
|1800 lm
|3.1 hrs
|Medium
|500 lm
|11 hrs
|Low
|200 lm
|28 hrs
|Eco
|10 lm
|365 hrs
Combined Spot + Flood
|Mode
|Brightness
|Runtime
|Turbo
|12300 → 5000 → 3000 lm
|1 min + 1 min + 1.7 hrs
|High
|3000 lm
|1.8 hrs
|Medium
|1000 lm
|5.5 hrs
|Low
|400 lm
|14 hrs
|Eco
|20 lm
|220 hrs
Compact Design with Professional Durability
Despite its powerful output, the WUBEN X1 Pro remains compact and portable.
Dimensions: 59.6 × 29.5 × 138 mm
Weight: 242 g (without battery) / 383 g (with battery)
The flashlight is designed for durability and reliability in demanding environments.
Durability features include:
- IP65 water resistance
- 1-meter impact resistance
Tripod Mount and Optional Zinc Alloy Bike Mount
- 1/4-inch tripod thread: Mount flashlight for 360° shadow-free illumination, perfect for camping, workshops, photography, or emergencies.
- Zinc Alloy Bike Mount (sold separately): Stable, secure mounting for night cycling, mountain biking, or motocross, stronger than plastic mounts.
These options expand the X1Pro’s usability across outdoor, professional, and creative applications.
Real-World Applications
The WUBEN X1 Pro rechargeable power bank flashlight is designed for a wide range of real-world uses:
- Outdoor Exploration: Campers, hikers, and adventurers benefit from powerful illumination and long beam distance.
- Professional Work: Engineers, mechanics, and technicians rely on stable lighting for maintenance and fieldwork.
- Emergency Preparedness: Provides reliable lighting during power outages or disaster situations.
- Search and Rescue: High brightness and strong beam suitable for night operations and rescue missions.
Launch Date and Availability
- Launch Date: April 22, 2026, 8:00 AM (EST)
- Price: $139.99
- Where to Buy: Official WUBEN Store / Amazon WUBEN Store
Conclusion
The WUBEN X1Pro combines dual-beam lighting, intelligent cooling, 9600mAh battery, USB-C fast charging, and tripod/bike mounting into one compact, powerful flashlight. Whether for outdoor adventures, professional tasks, or emergencies, the X1Pro delivers reliable, versatile, and high-performance illumination whenever it’s needed.
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