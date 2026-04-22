WUBEN X1Pro : A 12,300-Lumen Flashlight Built for Extreme Performance

With dual-beam lighting, active cooling, and fast USB-C charging, the WUBEN X1Pro delivers powerful illumination for outdoor adventures, professional work, and emergency response.

Reliable lighting is essential in outdoor exploration, professional fieldwork, and emergency preparedness. As more users demand higher brightness, longer runtime, and more versatile functionality, modern flashlights have evolved into sophisticated tools capable of delivering extreme performance in compact designs.

The WUBEN X1Pro high power EDC flashlight represents this next generation of portable lighting. Delivering up to 12,300 lumens of maximum brightness and a beam distance of 410 meters, the X1Pro is designed to provide exceptional illumination across a wide range of real-world scenarios.

By integrating advanced Cree LED technology, an intelligent cooling system, and fast USB-C charging, the X1Pro offers a balanced combination of performance, reliability, and versatility.

The WUBEN X1Pro will officially launch on April 22, 2026 at 8:00 AM EST, with a retail price of $139.99, available through the official WUBEN online store and Amazon.

WUBEN X1Pro at a Glance

Feature Specification Maximum Brightness 12,300 lumens Beam Distance 410 meters LED Setup 1 × XHP50.3 HI (spot), 4 × XHP50.3 HD (flood) Battery 2 × 21700 rechargeable batteries Charging USB-C PD fast charging, up to 30W Power Output 15W power bank function Waterproof Rating IP65 Dimensions 59.6 × 29.5 × 138 mm Weight 242 g (without battery), 383 g (with battery)

What’s Included in the Box



Each WUBEN X1Pro package includes everything users need to begin using the flashlight immediately.

Package contents:

1 × WUBEN X1Pro flashlight

2 × 21700 4800mAh rechargeable batteries

1 × USB-C lanyard

1 × Holster belt

1 × User manual

The inclusion of two high-capacity batteries ensures extended runtime and dependable performance during outdoor adventures or professional tasks.

Dual-Beam Lighting System

A defining innovation of the WUBEN X1Pro 12300 high lumens flashlight is its dual-beam lighting system, which combines long-range spotlighting with wide flood illumination.