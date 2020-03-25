Wonder Woman 1984 film premier delayed until August

As with many other film premiers Warner Bros. Pictures has taken the decision to delay the Premier of the highly anticipated Wonder Woman 1984 film until August 2020. The movie was expected to premiere in a few months time on June 5th, 2020 but as you might have guessed it has been delayed due to the Coronavirus Pandemic.

Wonder Woman 1984 is a sequel to 2017’s Wonder Woman and is the ninth installment in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). Check out the trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from Wonder Woman 1984 during which Diana Prince comes into conflict with two formidable foes, Maxwell Lord and the Cheetah.

“Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Woman’s next big screen adventure finds her facing two all-new foes: Max Lord and The Cheetah.

With director Patty Jenkins back at the helm and Gal Gadot returning in the title role, “Wonder Woman 1984” is Warner Bros. Pictures’ follow up to the DC Super Hero’s first outing, 2017’s record-breaking “Wonder Woman,” which took in $822 million at the worldwide box office. The film also stars Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Kristen Wiig as The Cheetah, Pedro Pascal as Max Lord, Robin Wright as Antiope, and Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta.”

Source : Variety

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals