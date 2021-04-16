Wanderer PlayStation VR adventure launches this summer

Wanderer is a new virtual reality adventure launching on the Sony PlayStation platform sometime during the seven months of 2021, to whet your appetite ahead of the games launch game studio M Theory and Oddboy has released a teaser trailer providing a look at what you can expect from the storyline of the new time travelling PlayStation adventure.

You find yourself in an alternate, apocalyptic timeline where the search begins for your grandfather’s lost apartment and the mysterious artifacts that are hidden within. With the discovery of an unusual wristwatch, you forge a friendship and unlock the power to traverse time and space.

“The fate of humanity lies in your hands. No big deal right? We hope you have your time travelling shoes ready people ‘cause we’re super excited to finally share our teaser trailer for Wanderer! Get your first look below at this epic and unique VR adventure – brought to PS VR by our New Zealand-based indie game studios Oddboy and M Theory.”

“Wanderer takes you back through the decades to reshape humanity’s fortune. A gripping narrative with unique interactions, Wanderer has a blend of escape room style puzzles, tactile hands-on VR interactions and action arcade sequences to bring you the ultimate time travel adventure. Are you ready to walk in the footsteps of those who have gone before you?”

Source : PlayStation Blog

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals