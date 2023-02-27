Wo Long Fallen Dynasty launches March 3, 2023

Later this week March 3, 2023 publisher Koei Tecmo Games will be officially launching their new dark fantasy action RPG game from Team NINJA, the developers of Nioh. Check out the trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the Wo Long Fallen Dynasty game which is now available to preorder and will unlock in approximately three days time.

Wo Long Fallen Dynasty will be available to play on PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

“A nameless soldier must fight against monsters and demons in a dark fantasy version of the Three Kingdoms period.”

“Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is a dramatic, action-packed story of a nameless militia soldier fighting for survival in a dark fantasy version of the Later Han Dynasty where demons plague the Three Kingdoms. Players fight off deadly creatures and enemy soldiers using swordplay based on the Chinese martial arts, attempting to overcome the odds by awakening the true power from within.”

Wo Long Fallen Dynasty

“Wo Long refers to a crouching dragon, and also refers to a hero or person of greatness who is not yet known. This is the story of officers, who will later become heroes, during their ‘unknown’ period, and also the story of a protagonist’s rise from being a ‘nobody’. Renowned for ruthless strikes that can change the tide of battle in an instant, sword practitioners of the Chinese martial arts gracefully change pace as they shift between offensive and defensive maneuvers. Overwhelm opponents with a flurry of force in a series of intense and bloody battles while learning the precision and skill necessary to become a true master of the sword.”

“A dark fantasy set during the chaotic Three Kingdoms period, the narrative vividly tells the tale of a militia soldier’s strenuous fight for survival during a Later Han Dynasty infested with demons. It’s madness in the Three Kingdoms like never before! Defeat deadly enemies to boost morale and awaken the power from within! Overcome adversity through unique new strategies, including battle styles based on the “Five Phases”.

Source : Steam





