Wo Long Fallen Dynasty PS5 immersion trailer

If you have been patiently waiting for the arrival of the new Wo Long Fallen Dynasty action role-playing videogame by Team Ninja and published by Koei Tecmo. You will be pleased to know that it is now available to enjoy on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. Taking on the role of a nameless soldier you must fight against the monsters and demons in a dark fantasy version of the Three Kingdoms period. “184 AD, Later Han Dynasty China. The land is overcome by chaos and destruction. The imperial dynasty that prospered for many years is now about to collapse.”

Wo Long Fallen Dynasty

“Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is a dramatic, action-packed story of a nameless militia soldier fighting for survival in a dark fantasy version of the Later Han Dynasty where demons plague the Three Kingdoms. Players fight off deadly creatures and enemy soldiers using swordplay based on the Chinese martial arts, attempting to overcome the odds by awakening the true power from within.”

“Wo Long refers to a crouching dragon, and also refers to a hero or person of greatness who is not yet known. This is the story of officers, who will later become heroes, during their ‘unknown’ period, and also the story of a protagonist’s rise from being a ‘nobody’.”

Source : Sony





