WM1302 LoRaWAN gateway mini PCIe module $89



Seeed Studio has added a new option to its range of mini PCIe modules making available the WM1302 LoRaWAN gateway which works over SPI or USB supporting 868 or 915 MHz frequency bands. Specifications of the are close to that of the RAK and nFuse cards, although no GPS option has been included like the RAK2287 concentrator card. The develop and team at Seeed Studio explain thanks to the “ultra-low operating temperature, no additional heat dissipation needed, reducing the size of LoRaWAN gateway”.

“WM1302 module is a new generation of LoRaWAN gateway module with mini-PCIe form-factor. Based on the Semtech® SX1302 baseband LoRaWAN® chip, WM1302 unlocks the greater potential capacity of long-range wireless transmission for gateway products. It features higher sensitivity, less power consumption, and lower operating temperature compared with the previous SX1301 and SX1308 LoRa® chip. WM1302 LoRaWAN gateway module has SPI and USB versions on both US915 and EU868 frequency bands, enable you to have a wide-range of LoRaWAN frequency plans options to choose including EU868, US915, AS923, AS920, AU915, KR920, and IN865.”

Features of the WM1302 LoRaWAN Gateway Module :

– Powered by Semtech SX1302 baseband LoRa chip, extremely low power consumption and high performance.

– Mini-PCIe form factor with the standard 52-pin golden finger, easy to integrate with various gateway devices.

– Ultra-low operating temperature, no additional heat dissipation needed, reducing the size of LoRaWAN gateway.

– High sensitivity down to -139 dBm @SF12 with SX1250 TX/RX front-end; TX power up to 26 dBm @3.3V.

– Certified with CE, FCC, and TELEC. Simplify the final product certification process.

Specifications of the Seeed Studio WM1302 LoRaWAN gateway mini PCIe module include:

MCU – STMicro STM3L412 Arm Cortex-M4 microcontroller @ 80 MHz with 40KB RAM, 64 or 128KB flash

LoRa Connectivity

Semtech SX1302 LoRa Transceiver with 2x SX1250 Tx/Rx front-ends

Tx power – Up to 26dBm @ 3.3V

Rx sensitivity – Down to -139dBm @ SF12, BW 125 kHz; -125dBm @ 125K/SF7

LoRaWAN 1.0.2 compatible.

LoRa band coverage – EU868, US915, AS923, AS920, AU915, KR920, and IN865.

u.FL antenna connector

Misc – Power, Config, and Tx/Rx LEDs

Host Interface – SPI or USB interface on 52-pin mPCIe edge connector

Power Consumption

SPI version – Standby: 7.5 mA; Tx up to 415 mA; Rx: 40 mA

USB version – Standby: 20 mA; Tx up to 425 mA; Rx: 53 mA

Dimensions – 50.95 x 30.0 mm (Mini-PCIe form factor)

Temperature Range – -40°C to 85°C

Certifications – CE, FCC, and TELEC

Source : CNX Software Seeed Studio

