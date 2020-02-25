Witty doubles the life of your smartphone battery

The development team at Witty have created a small USB adapter specifically designed to take care of your smartphone battery, “doubling the life of your battery” say its creators. Witty supports both Android and iOS smartphones and tablets and devices that recharge via USB connections. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about Witty and its unique properties.

Early bird pledges are available from €26 or roughly £22 offering a 30% discount off the recommended retail price. If all goes to plan worldwide deliveries expected to take place sometime around April/May 2020.

“We are proud to present a small and innovative device that will allow you to double the battery life of your smartphone. Thanks to its smart electronics and its awesome design you won’t need to take care about the battery of your smartphone anymore.”

“Witty is a beautiful plug-in adapt to every USB charger, where behind a fresh and endearing design lies an innovative technology. With its electronic flow controller it allows you to intelligently manage the charging of your smartphone by disconnecting it via an electromechanical switch when the charge is complete, in order to preserve the useful life of your battery.”

Source : Kickstarter

