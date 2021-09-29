Withings ScanWatch Horizon hybrid smartwatch launched

Withings has launched a new hybrid smartwatch, the Withings ScanWatch Horizon, the watch combines both a digital and an analogue watch.

As we can see from the photos the ScanWatch Horizon combines an iconic dive watch design with the latest technology.

The device comes with an ECG, Heart Rate Monitor and it also has an Oximeter, the built in battery on the device will last up to 30 days, it is also waterproof up to 10 ATM.

The sapphire-glass casing with anti-reflection coating and titanium finish adds to its luxury feel. It comes with stainless steel wristband for the classic Diver watch look and a more elasticated rubberised wristband for sports usage. In addition, it boasts a 30-day battery life and a 10 ATM water resistance, which makes it the perfect accessory for swimming, snorkelling, and water sports, which can be monitored using its sport tech features and the connected Health Mate app. “ScanWatch Horizon will get your heart racing and take your breath away with its stunning design yet can detect the disturbances and physiological effects with its medical-grade sensors,” quipped “Our core mission is to create beautiful devices people choose to use and wearevery day so the clinical data they provide can make meaningful impacts on their lives. Diver watches

The new ScanWatch Horizon will retail for £499.95 when it launches in the UK, you can find out more dteails about it over at Withings at the link below.

Source Withings

