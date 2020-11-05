Witcher 3 PC HDR with Special K Mod tested by Digital Foundry

The team over at Digital Foundry have tested the The Witcher 3, Control and others in HDR with the Special K Mod, allowing you to quickly see what you can expect from the HDR support and the differences without. “Special K is an extensive game modifying framework allowing for various forms of in-depth tweaking of a game. The focus is primarily on the graphics pipeline but the tool also includes features such as input device blocking/configuring, window and volume management, enhancements for some of the in-game functionality of Steam, and more. On top of this the framework includes a number of game-specific changes and optimizations that its developer have come across and fixed over the years, although minor ones are not always exposed to the user.”

“What if you existing library of SDR-only PC games could render in HDR? That’s what Kaldaien’s new Special K mod upgrade can potentially deliver for a range of games with no high dynamic range support. In this special YouTube HDR video, Alex Battaglia takes a look at the mod and how effective it is across a bunch of games.”

Source : Digital Foundry : Witcher 3

