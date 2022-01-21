Charge anything with the TOPA wireless portable power station

TOPA is a small compact powerful yet portable power station that not only offers wireless charging for your iPhone, Airpods and more but is also equipped with a standard 110V-240V plug socket allowing you to plug your power adapters directly into the power station. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $139 or £102 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 30% off the recommended retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

Portable wireless power station

“TPS100, the ultimate all-in-one pocket power station. The TPS100 uses the latest innovations in charging technology, is compact and lightweight, and can deliver up to 100W of power to digital products such as mobile phones or laptops. With support for 110V-240V AC outlets, such as printers or stoves, the TPS100 lets you charge anywhere. If you need to buy a product to achieve the effect of TPS100 in the market will cost at least $300. But with our development, we have all the functions in this small, portable box, and saved the cost.”

If the TOPA campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around . To learn more about the TOPA portable power station project watch the promotional video below.

“The TPS100 uses the AC port, greatly increasing the variety of rechargeable devices. Such as cookers, hairdryers, printers, projectors, and so on. And you can add a plug to extend the usable appliances with peak power outlet 200W. TPS100 comes with compatible chargers and smartwatch chargers. It also supports wireless charging of any smartphone, AirPods, smartwatches, etc. It also features three built-in power ports with discharge power for 9V, 12V, and 24V, meaning you can charge up to seven digital devices simultaneously!”

Source : Indiegogo

