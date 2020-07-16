Durgod Fusion retro styled wireless mechanical keyboard $109

Durgod Fusion is a new wireless mechanical keyboard launched via Kickstarter this month which is already raised over 10 times its required pledge goal thanks to over 800 backers with still 40 days remaining. Equipped with Cherry MX Switches and a 40 day battery life the keyboard’s styling has been inspired by 80s design.

Early bird pledges are available from $109 offering a 45% saving off the recommended retail price, with worldwide delivery expected to take place in a few months time during October 2020.

“Do you remember those glorious days when VHS tapes were prime entertainment, and to fix Mario you would have to blow into a cartridge? Inspired by the tactile feeling of clicky gamepads and the hard lines of early consoles, we designed DURGOD FUSION, a collection of 80’s inspired keyboards packed with today’s technologies.”

“Underneath the aged-look plastics, you’ll find all the connectivity you’ve come to expect in the modern age. Whether it is Windows, Mac OS, mobile phones, wired, wireless or even Bluetooth, Durgod Fusion connects to all your modern gadgetry. We’ve designed three distinct styles: NAVIGATOR, ORIGINAL and STEAM. Each carefully crafted with high-quality cherry switches underneath custom keycaps made to look like they’ve come straight from the mainframe room in the 80’s.”

Source : Kickstarter

