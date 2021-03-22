Rapoo ultra-slim wireless keyboard and mouse set launched

If your in the market for an ultraslim wireless keyboard and mouse you may be interested in new devices unveiled by Rapoo this month in the form of the E9100M Multi-mode Wireless Ultra-slim Keyboard and E9100M Multi-mode Wireless Ultra-slim Keyboard both of which are now available to purchase from worldwide partners.

Multi-mode Wireless Ultra-slim Desktop Set 9500M

– Reliable multi-mode wireless connection: connect via Bluetooth 3.0, 4.0 and 2.4 GHz

– Connect to multiple devices

– Switch among connected devices in one click

– Keyboard with aluminum alloy base

– Ultra-slim 4.5 mm keyboard design

– Multimedia hotkeys

– Adjustable 1600 DPI optical mouse

– Up to 12 months battery life

Multi-mode Wireless Ultra-slim Keyboard E9100M

– Reliable multi-mode wireless connection: connect via Bluetooth 3.0, 4.0 and 2.4 GHz

– Connect to multiple devices

– Switch among connected devices in one click

– Compact ultra-slim 4.9 mm design

– Aluminum alloy base

– Up to 12 months battery life

“Ultra-slim keyboards of aluminium alloy and stainless-steel have been a key differentiator of the Rapoo brand from the start.” said Bob Blankert, Managing Director at Rapoo Europe BV. “Our first iconic keyboard E9270P, back at the time we started, made Rapoo famous for the way we look at product design, setting new trends and a higher standard in office accessories. We keep evolving our products on a technical and practical level to offer the best value for money to our users, the best example of that being the multi-mode wireless technology. However, whatever changes we implement we always keep in mind our identity and key design differentiators that make Rapoo one of a kind. So, we are very happy to introduce these two models to the UK market and let consumers experience the difference.”

Source : Rapoo

