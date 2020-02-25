HyperX Cloud Flight S wireless headset now available $160

After previously being unveiled earlier this year the HyperX Cloud Flight S wireless headset is now available to purchase worldwide. Offering a wireless charging headset which is also wireless in functionality providing gamers with 30 hours of use on a single charge. The Gaming headset is equipped with 50mm dynamic drivers and supports wireless audio through the 2.4 GHz wireless band as well as providing 7.1 surround sound.

“The HyperX Cloud Flight S gives you an impressive 30 hours1 of long-lasting wireless gaming freedom. It’s the first free-standing Qi-charging wireless gaming headset, giving you the convenience of both wireless charging and 2.4GHz wireless audio connectivity. Activate HyperX custom-tuned virtual 7.1 surround sound2 and unlock an extra level of immersion from your audio entertainment with a touch of your earcup. Adjust the balance of game and chat volume easily by pressing the onboard controls, bypassing all those system menus. If you want to further tune things to your wishes, you can customize the intuitive earcup controls with easy-to-use HyperX NGENUITY software.”

“Cloud Flight S features HyperX’s signature comfort thanks to extra plush memory foam and breathable leatherette. It’s built with durable steel sliders to help absorb some of the wear and tear of daily use. The flexible, detachable microphone is Discord and TeamSpeak certified and features an LED mic mute indicator and mic monitoring functionality. It also has 90° rotating earcups, so you can rest the headset comfortably around your neck, and their innovative locking design keeps the headset stable as it charges.”

Features of the HyperX Cloud Flight S wireless headset include :

– Gaming-grade wireless with long-lasting battery life

– Qi Certified for wireless charging3

– HyperX custom-tuned 7.1 surround sound

– Game and chat audio balance

– Signature HyperX comfort and durability

– Detachable microphone with LED mute indicator

– Customizable onboard controls

– 90° rotating earcups

Source : HyperX

