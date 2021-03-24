1MORE launches new Comfobuds Pro wireless headset for $99

Building on previously launched products earlier this year 1MORE has this week launched its new Comfobuds Pro wireless headset offering a 13.4 mm Dynamic Driver housed inside each earbud. Other features include IPX4 water and sweat resistance for that peace of mind whilst working out or using them in the rain, as well as customizable touch controls via the 1MORE MUSIC companion application.

The wireless headset is also compatible with Siri and Google personal assistants and supports Bluetooth 5.0 pairing. The new ComfoBuds Pro wireless headset is now available to purchase priced at $99 and are equipped with 1MORE’s new proprietary QuietMax ANC Technology that was introduced last year with 1MORE’s flagship earbuds the True Wireless ANC which are now available to purchase priced at $199.

– QuietMax Technology: 1MORE’s proprietary QuietMax active noise cancellation technology combines hybrid ANC technology, precise audio tuning, dual band ANC and wind noise reduction in one suite for effective noise cancellation for an uncompromised Hi-Fi sound.

– Adjustable ANC Modes: Featuring ANC strong, mild, pass-through and wind noise resistant modes, 1MORE ComfoBuds Pro let you enjoy peace of mind no matter what you are up to.

– Sound with Fine Details: A 13.4 mm titanium composite dynamic driver delivers an authentic and balanced sound. Hear the finest details as if you were in a concert.

– 6 Microphones: 3 microphones in each earbud coupled with a precise algorithm work seamlessly to suppress noise and amplify your voice for crystal clear phone calls.

– Snug and Secure Fit: Oblique-angled ergonomic earbuds are designed and tested to fit ears of all shapes and sizes. 3 pairs of additional eartips available to help you find the right fit.

“The ComfoBuds Pro is 1MORE’s 6th True Wireless product to hit the market this year and represents 1MORE’s effort in bringing comfortability and portability to the True Wireless category, while still delivering that highly touted sound signature that 1MORE is famed for. The ComfoBuds Pro will provide it’s users with 1MORE’ aforementioned QuietMax ANC Technology, and 6 ENC mics (3 per earbud) backed by an AI powered deep neural network for crystal clear calls. All this combined is the perfect recipe for an unbeatable pair of wireless earbuds priced at less than half that of the AirPods Pro that will strike at the heart of Apple.

In fact, while at first glance they may appear as another ‘AirPods Clone’ to hit the True Wireless market, 1MORE’s inspiration – actually – comes from their desire to represent the flowing nature of dripping liquid metal from the smooth, curvaceous, bulbous drop to a streamlined decadent narrowed tip as the liquid metal flows down giving its tail-like nature. This sleek aesthetic makes the ComfoBuds Pro as much a fashion statement as it is an audio accessory in a similar way that Apple’s buds are positioned in the market.”

Source : 1MORE

