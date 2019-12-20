Pwnage Ultra the worlds lightest wireless gaming mouse

The Pwnage Ultra Custom is a custom wireless gaming mouse specifically designed to be the world’s lightest possible, weighing from 58g depending on your preferences. The gaming mouse can be used wirelessly all wired and includes a swappable cover and buttons together with RGB lighting and custom DPI control. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the world’s lightest wireless gaming mouse and its unique features.

“This project is to bring the Art of the Gaming enthusiast community to the rest of the world through the world’s lightest RGB wireless gaming mouse. This mouse is for those who appreciate custom designs, are interested in modding and DIY projects, the look and feel of custom PCs and enthusiast gaming gear. The Ultra Custom is your entry point into the hobby and world of enthusiast gaming and modding.”

Features of the wireless gaming mouse include. :

– Ultralight weight: No cords. Pure Aim.

– Shell Customization for different grip users: Remove top cover for fingertip grip accuracy – once you try and feel gaming with this configuration, you may convert to fingertip grip for good

– Solid and honeycomb cover shells: great for palm and claw grip users – 120x66x42mm small size make it very comfortable to palm, claw and hybrid grip

– Toolless Customizations: Change the top button cover, shell cover, DPI buttons, cable color all without needing to use any tools or removing screws

– 100% PTFE Skates: Optimized for buttery smooth glide and movement control

– Lag free: The Ultra Custom has a 1ms USB report rate, optimized MCU and latest R&D wireless technology making input lag virtually negligible.

– 66Hr Office Average Battery Life and 40Hr Gaming Mode: optimized for low power consumption without sacrificing performance

– Ultralight and flexible FCC compliant USB Type-C Cabling System: Even in wired mode, the Ultra Custom feels almost wireless. Charges to full power in just 1 hour

– Customization Software for DPI, RGB and macros

– Available Exclusively on Kickstarter for $79

Source: Kickstarter

