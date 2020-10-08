Corsair KATAR Pro wireless gaming mouse with 6 programmable buttons £45

Corsair has launched a new wireless gaming mouse which is now available to purchase priced at £45 and takes the form of the Corsair KATAR Pro. Providing gamers with a “compact symmetric shape” well-suited to fast-paced FPS and MOBA gameplay thanks to its sub-1 ms latency due to the inclusion of the company’s Slipstream Wireless technology.

“Experience lightweight design and heavyweight performance with the CORSAIR KATAR PRO WIRELESS Gaming Mouse, connecting via hyper-fast SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS or low-latency Bluetooth. Weighing in at just 96g, its compact symmetric shape is suitable for both claw and fingertip grip styles, while a 10,000 DPI optical sensor offers the precision you need in critical moments.”

“Take control with CORSAIR iCUE software to program the KATAR PRO WIRELESS’ six buttons with button remaps or custom macros, adjust sensitivity, customize three DPI presets, and more. Play for up to 135 hours on a single AA battery, and bring your DPI settings with you anywhere with onboard storage. Take the KATAR PRO WIRELESS in hand for lightweight design and heavyweight performance.”

The Wireless gaming mouse can be powered by a single AA battery for up to 135 hours, and is fitted with a 10,000 DPI optical sensor and three DPI presets that can be switched on-the-fly, all six buttons on the mouse are fully programmable using the iCUE software.

