PurePlay Z5 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling true wireless earphones

Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) wireless earphones from companies such as Apple can cost a small fortune. In competition with these large companies KS has launched its new ANC wireless earphones in the form of the new PurePlay Z5. Priced at $129, £119 or €129 the wireless earphones come complete with their own charging case and are equipped with 10 mm dynamic drivers and a water resistance rating of IPX 5.

Active noise cancelling at an affordable price

Make the most of the Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling technology – significantly reducing the amount of audible outside noise for distraction-free listening.

Driver: 10 mm Dynamic Drivers

Ambient Sound Mode allows you to hear the world around you without removing your earphones. Talk to people, listen out for travel updates or just be more aware of your surroundings with the click of a button.

Battery: Up to 7 + 28 hours

Auto-Ambient is a brand new feature, designed and developed by Lypertek which reduces the need to interact with your earbud controls – automatically activating Ambient Sound Mode when you stop or pause audio playback.

Effortlessly become aware of your surroundings, and then resume playback to switch back to your preferred listening mode. This feature can easily be switched on or off via the app.

Audio Codecs: aptX / aptX Adaptive / AAC / SBC

LDX Audio Mode provides a fully programmed and easy to select sound profile specifically designed for the PurePlay Z5 – taking the already impressively tuned sound to a new level, with added impact, energy and width for those who desire more.

Microphone: cVc 8.0 – 2 mic setup

Easily customise the touch-controls to make using the PurePlay Z5 as comfortable as possible, and be extra safe with the ability to remove single touch controls – reducing the chance of accidental presses.

Chipset: Qualcomm QCC3046 / Bluetooth 5.2

Water Resistance Rating: IPX5

Wireless earphones

“Lypertek believe that innovation is key when designing a new true wireless earphone, where sound quality meets functionality – seamlessly connected to create a truly enjoyable and engaging listening experience. With a history of releasing award-winning true wireless products, Lypertek has applied their vast experience and desire to create into designing the PurePlay Z5 – their first ever ANC true wireless earphone. To push the boundaries of what is possible in wireless audio, Lypertek has also developed their brand new PureControl ANC app: Specifically designed for the PurePlay Z5, unleashing its full potential.”

Source : Lypertek

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals