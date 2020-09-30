Baseus Tag trackable earbuds with dual Bluetooth mode hit Kickstarter from $65

A new set of trackable wireless earbuds have launched via Kickstarter this month, in the form of Baseus Tag, designed specifically to help you stop losing your expensive earbuds. The innovative earbuds provide faster and accurate tracking together with immersive sound and boosted base.

Special early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $65 or £51, offering a considerable discount of approximately 35% off the recommended retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the Baseus Tag Kickstarter campaign is successful and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2020. To learn more about the Baseus Tag project checkout the promotional video below.

“Millions of people in the world have been plagued by the problem of misplacing or losing their earphones every year.But existing earphones with tracking ability usually cost up to hundreds of dollars a pair and most of which only work with iOS. No longer limited to iOS, Baseus Tag universally works with any smartphone, thus you can keep track of your cherished earbuds and enjoy music as you like anytime, anywhere.The Bestechnic BES2300IU1 SoCs used in Baseus Tag earbuds are the world’s first dual-mode Bluetooth 5.0 + BLE chipset which supports a real stereo connection, meaning that either earbud is paired with the audio streaming device individually and independently so the transition between mono and stereo mode is devoid of any interference or interruption, so you won’t hear even the slightest lag.”

“Baseus Tag, the world’s 1st BT5.0 + BLE anti-lost TWS earphone. It features a cutting-edge chipset to not only achieve supreme wireless audio with clear treble, deep bass and a balanced midrange, but also to allow you to keep track of it through a single click on the App whenever your earbuds are forgotten at home, in the park or company.

The Baseus Tag wireless earbuds also provide noise reduction and over 25 hours of playback using the earbuds rechargeable case. Equipped with GPS tracking, dual Bluetooth mode, and touch controls the Baseus Tag earbuds come with their own companion application and support both iOS and Android devices. For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications, jump over to the official Baseus Tag crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals