Lypertek PurePlay Z7 premium true wireless earbuds $199

Lypertek has launched a new pair of wireless earbuds this week in the form of the PurePlay Z7 true wireless earphones, equipped with the companies hybrid-driver technology. The new wireless headphones will be available to purchase sometime during June 2021 priced at $199, £199 or €199 depending on your location.

It is the first time that Lypertek has incorporated a triple hybrid driver configuration into its range of true wireless earphones for the PurePlay Z7, with two specially designed balanced armature drivers and one titanium coated dynamic driver inside each housing.

Lypertek has also equipped the headphones with the new Qualcomm QC3040 chipset, allowing access to the latest Bluetooth 5.2 technology as well as AAC and aptX Adaptive audio codecs. The wireless earbuds can be wirelessly charged and when used with the ambient sound mode offer up to 80 hours of total battery life with 10 hours from a single charge and then an extra 70 hours from the supplied charging case.

Features of the Lypertek PurePlay Z7 wireless earbuds include:

Triple hybrid driver configuration (2BA + 1DD) expertly tuned by Lypertek’s award-winning engineers

Superior sound presenting every musical and spatial detail

Compatible with the Lypertek PureControl app for user customisation

10+70: Earbuds deliver 10 hours of playback time with an extra 70 hours from the charging case

Case supports wireless charging and Fast Charge for 2 hours playback from a 15 minute charge

Easy to use tactile multi-purpose button helps avoid accidental presses

Full control over media playback, calls, ambient sound mode and voice assistants

Latest Qualcomm QC3040 chipset with Bluetooth 5.2 incl. aptX Adaptive and AAC codec compatibility

Optional Lypertek wireless charging pad available separately

“The balanced armature drivers have been specially designed by Lypertek to deliver the most optimal performance and efficiency, as well as working with the small housing size constraints. This was achieved by re-designing the driver to remove the nozzle, resulting in a smaller size and allowing the engineers to achieve the desired tuning. As for the dynamic driver, Lypertek has used a traditional Mylar film with the addition of a high purity PPF titanium coating. This new driver arrangement offers the dynamic range needed to achieve the PurePlay Z7’s superior sound quality – delivering powerful and well controlled bass, midrange that provides a rich clarity to vocals, and clear and expansive highs for an overall unique true wireless listening experience.”

Source : Lypertek

