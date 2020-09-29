FreeAir wireless earbuds are sweat and water resistant from $65

FreeAir are a pair of all-metal earbuds launched via Kickstarter which blasted past their required pledge goal and are now entering the final 48-hour is of their campaign. Equipped with a 10 mm dynamic driver, independent connectivity, CVC noise cancelling technology, auto pairing and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity the earbuds can play for up to 32 hours, when used with their custom charging case. Special early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $65 or £51, offering a discount of approximately 35% off the final retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way.

If the FreeAir wireless earbuds Kickstarter campaign is successful and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2020. To learn more about the FreeAir wireless earbuds project play the promotional video below. “Introducing FreeAir, the affordable in-ear earbuds with independent connectivity, auto pairing, IPX6 water resistance and great sound quality that power your everyday activities: work, exercise, commute, trip and more.”

“FreeAir are the result of years of rigorous research and development, working with designers, technicians, and even consumers to deliver a superior product. We’ve determined, by looking across the entire spectrum of headphones design, what works, and we’ve improved upon those features. We’ve also taken what doesn’t work and thrown it out.”

The wireless earbuds are constructed from aerospace-grade Zinc alloy and each earbud can be used separately thanks to their independent connectivity. “This method allows you to pair the earbuds with your devices on both sides or one single side and seamlessly switch between earbuds without interruption.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications, jump over to the official FreeAir wireless earbuds crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals