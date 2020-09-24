EOZ Aya ANC wireless earbuds $79

Eoz Audio as created a new range of active noise cancelling wireless earbuds in the form of the EOZ Aya, which have been launched via Kickstarter. Earlybird pledges are now available from $79 or roughly £63 and worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime during December 2020 before the end of the year. Earlybird backers can benefit from a 45% discount off the recommended retail price saving up to $60 from the MSRP $139 pricetag.

The wireless earbuds are equipped with 10 mm custom-made dynamic drivers, created to produce a big and bold sound with plenty of base yet still providing sufficient midrange and treble to create a well-balanced sound, say the developer and team at Eoz Audio.

Source : Kickstarter

