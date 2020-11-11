ONE 5.0 Bluetooth noise cancelling true wireless earbuds

A new pair of noise cancelling true wireless earbuds have launched via Indiegogo this month in the form of the ONE 5.0. The affordable wireless earbuds have been specifically designed to provide users with an ergonomic, comfortable wearing experience and support both in-ear and ear-hooks, allowing you to use them for a wide variety of different activities such as visiting the gym, running or simply relaxing.

Special early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $52 or £40, offering a considerable discount of approximately 18% off the retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the ONE 5 Indiegogo campaign is successful and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2021. To learn more about the ONE 5 project view the promotional video below.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“The two earbuds power on and pair automatically when open the charging box and take out , and they also will reconnect the last paired device ,when put back the earbuds to the charging box , they will power off automatically and supplement battery power.”

“Two earbuds Wireless connection, direct use when take out from the charging box, no worry about the wire winding any more. While two earbuds self-connected successfully. Using Bluetooth 5.0 wireless connection ,compatible with Android and IOS system ,high efficient transmission ,free listening”

The included 3D surround sound technology offers an easy way to add extroversion to your gaming or entertainment whatever you may decide to view from your mobile device. For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications, jump over to the official ONE 5 crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals