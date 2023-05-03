JektorPro 4K 1080p wireless display adapter

If you are searching for a way to transmit 4K or 1080p video footage from one device to another you might be interested in a new Kickstarter campaign for the JektorPro. The low latency 4K wireless display adapter allows you transmit a wireless signal up to 25m. Early bird benefits are now available for the unique project from roughly $199 or £159 (depending on current exchange rates).

“JektorPro has improved the transmission distance of millimeter waves which is as long as 25 meter, so that we don’t have to worry about any embarrassing problems of site restrictions during use. Compared with traditional WIFI projector, millimeter wave screen projector has the advantages of no advertising, no compression in picture quality, no WIFI connection, and the most important is zero delay.”

Wireless display adapter

“Movie-like gaming experience, the visual impact brought by the large screen is unrivaled. The wireless connection distance of 25 meters brings more space for sports, and fully releases the nature of games. With high performance and stable transmission,0 delay time to follow teammates, super screen lock all details,0 delay to avoid being Gank, brings excellent game experience.”

If the JektorPro crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2023. To learn more about the JektorPro wireless display adapter project play the promotional video below.

“Resolution is divided into two 1080P/4K, now the pursuit of 4K high-definition resolution, each frame silky smooth, inseparable from the eye of the super-sensitive picture, improve the sense of visual experience. JektorPro offers rich details and brilliant pictures without missing a single one. Outstanding viewing and perception, perfect to enhance the home viewing experience. Restore the sense of cinema viewing, and enjoy the shock of cinema viewing at a low cost at home.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the wireless display adapter, jump over to the official JektorPro crowd funding campaign page by proceeding to the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals