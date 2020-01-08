Satechi Trio wireless charging pad $120

Satechi has created a new wireless charging pad capable of charging three wireless devices at once and aptly named the Trio. Charge your iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch wirelessly from one single wireless charging pad. Priced at $120 the Satechi Trio charger is now available to purchase and allows you to simultaneously charge up to three devices, an Apple Watch Series (up to 2.5W), AirPods 2 wireless case (up to 5W), and an iPhone (up to 7.5W) or Qi-enabled smartphone.

Features of the Satechi Trio wireless charging pad include :

– Ideal for your on-the-go lifestyle, the charger is smartphone case friendly (up to 5mm) and supports Apple Watch in Nightstand mode.

– Enjoy wireless, effortless charging, simply place face up and the Satechi Trio Wireless Charger will automatically recognize and start charging your Qi-enabled device.

– Equipped with foreign object detection (FOD) and over temperature protection, the Satechi Trio Wireless Charging Pad automatically detects and cuts off power when necessary.

“The Satechi Trio Wireless Charging Pad simplifies wireless charging with a convenient place for all your devices – so you’ll never be without a charge. With faster-charging technology and intelligent safety features, the Charging Pad quickly powers a Qi-enabled smartphone, AirPods 2/Pro, and an Apple Watch, all at the same time. “

For more details and ordering jump over to the official Satechi Trio product page by following the link below. Satechi is offering free delivery within the United States for any order over $40.

Source: Satechi

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals