Kikr S1 phone stand with dual 10W wireless chargers (final hours)

A new folding phone stand equipped with dual wireless chargers has been launched via Kickstarter this month in the form of the Kikr S1. The S1 offers users a fully adjustable stand, featuring a foldable design with adjustable height, viewing angle, and leg length with charging pads in the base and backrest.

Special early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $36 or £28, offering a considerable discount of approximately 38% off the final retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the Kikr S1 Kickstarter campaign is successful and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2021. To learn more about the Kikr S1 project play the promotional video below.

“Introducing S1, the best wireless charger stand you will ever need. Fully adjustable with dual 10W wireless chargers, the S1 has everything you could possibly want in a wireless phone stand.S1 not only provides angle flexibility for your phone, but also wirelessly charges it at the same time. S1 is a charging station with DUAL wireless chargers. Both chargers support 10W/7.5W/5W charging mode, compatible with iPhone, Samsung, Google, Sony smartphones, AirPods and more Qi-enabled devices.”

“S1 is designed for your phone, offers complete hands-free use, and keeps your phone at full power. No more missing important calls because of a dead battery and no more hassle using your phone while it’s charging. You simply find the most comfortable angle and your phone stays put so you can comfortably work, watch videos, browse the web, FaceTime and much more. Adjust S1 to the right angle and release your hands. It’s that simple.”

The S1 is not only capable of charging and holding your smartphone but is also compatible with tablets. For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs, jump over to the official Kikr S1 crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

