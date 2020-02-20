Native Union Drop wireless charger $150

Native Union has introduced a new wireless charger they have created which is capable of charging all Qi compatible devices up to 10W and supports fast-charging for iPhone 8 and above up to 7.5W and comes complete with its own removable Apple Watch dock. Priced at $150 or £130 the Drop wireless charger is now available to purchase directly from the official Native Union website, offering a “striking combination of hard wearing home textile and aircraft grade aluminium makes a stylish addition to your home or workspace” say its creators.

“From your phone, to AirPods, to Apple Watch. Reduce clutter around your home or workspace with an expanded wireless surface and extra USB-A port to charge up to 3 devices at once, including your Apple Watch with detachable charging puck. Considered in design, the charger comes with an AC power adapter and charging cable in a complementary slate colorway to blend seamlessly in any environment. Powers AirPods and AirPods Pro, iPhone 8 or later up to 7.5W, and all Qi-compatible devices up to 10W.”

Features of the Native Union Drop wireless charger include :

– Charges up to 3 devices simultaneously with the expanded wireless charging surface and the detachable charging puck for Apple Watch

– Features a non-slip silicone tread to keep your device in place and elevated to prevent overheating

– Hard-wearing home textile and aircraft grade aluminum finish

– Thermal protection sensor and foreign object detection

– Total output up to 10W for Qi enabled devices, 7.5W for iPhone, 5W for AirPods Wireless Charging Case and AirPods Pro

– Comes with AC Power Adapter and a 6.5ft / 2m USB-C to USB-A braided cable

