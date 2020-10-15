Power-Tube wireless charger and battery pack from $59

MiPOW has created a new combination wireless charger and battery pack that is capable of charging multiple devices simultaneously thanks to its integrated wireless charging coils. Supporting Qi wireless charging technology the compact charger supports all Apple devices equipped with wireless charging.

Special early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $59 or £46, offering a considerable discount of approximately 45% off the final retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the Power-Tube wireless charger Kickstarter campaign is successful and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2020. To learn more about the Power-Tube wireless charger project view the promotional video below.

“In this era of smart mobile devices. We all suffer from too many tangled cables and not enough charging ports, forcing us to charge different devices by using different means and in different places. The Power-Tube wireless charger keeps your Apple devices well organized at home,office working, on the trip. Looks great and matches your Apple liked style and makes an exceptional gift for Apple Fans. “

“World’s 1st MFi-Certified Separable Apple Watch Power Bank + 2-Coils Qi Wireless Charging Base. Licensed by Apple, one simple place to charge ALL your Apple devices (include new iPhone 12, Apple Watch Series 6) without having to worry about messy charging cables and means of chargers. A simple and beautiful design to hold Apple Watch, AirPods, iPhone, & Android Qi-enabled phones, fully milled out of aircraft-grade aluminum material.”

The 7-in-1 wireless charging solution supports a wide writing of different devices including apples range of Watches, iPhones and Airpods. For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications, jump over to the official Power-Tube wireless charger crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

