New Logitech wireless chargers introduced

Logitech has expanded its range of wireless chargers today, adding three new POWERED wireless chargers to its lineup. The POWERED Wireless Charging 3-in-1 Dock priced at $130, POWERED Wireless Charging Stand priced at $60 and the POWERED Wireless Charging Pad priced at $40. All three wireless chargers are Qi-certified, making them compatible with Qi-enabled devices as well as Offering fast charge technology for Apple (7.5W) and Samsung (9W) devices.

– Beautifully crafted and meticulously engineered, the Logitech POWERED 3-in-1 Dock offers a new home for your iPhone®, AirPods® and Apple Watch® all at once. Finally, you can have a seamless charging experience worthy of the products you rely on every day—all in a compact form that fits perfectly on your nightstand or desk. POWERED 3-in-1 Dock is available in graphite and white.

– Stand up for better charging with the Logitech POWERED Stand. Tired of having to choose between charging your smartphone or using it? Now, you can do both at the same time. Effortlessly make video calls, scan notifications and check emails while your device continues charging. POWERED Stand is available in graphite and white.

– Enjoy safe, reliable wireless charging with the Logitech POWERED Pad. Leave charging cables behind and upgrade to a sleek wireless charger that fits effortlessly into your life and daily routine. POWERED Pad is available in graphite, white, lilac and blue sage.

For more information on the Logitech wireless charges jump over to the official Logitech blog.

Source : Logitech

