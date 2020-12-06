A new wireless charger has been launched offering Qi wireless charging for iPhone, iPad and AirPods, 3 x Qi-chargers for fast charging, USB-C Hub offering 4K HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, 3 x USB-C100W USB-C. As well as power delivery via 2 x USB 3.1, together with SD and MicroSD card slots.

Early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $89 or £67, offering a considerable discount of approximately 55% off the retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the XtremeMac Soluz Indiegogo campaign is successful and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2021. To learn more about the XtremeMac Soluz project watch the promotional video below.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“XtremeMac has been designing and producing the finest Apple accessories for almost 20 years. We are proud to launch our first crowd funded project. The SOLUZ is a wireless charging stand with a USB-C hub built into the base. The stand wirelessly charges iPhone and AirPods, while the hub allows for easy connection of your favorite accessories to your Mac or MacBook.”

“SOLUZ is a beautiful, thoughtful device. It has everything you need on your desk, in a simple small package. No mess of hubs and chargers. Soluz is a sleek, uniquely designed solution that cleans up your desk, while also serving as a complete solution for charging and connectivity. This is our first crowd funded project, and we are excited to bring everyone into the process of building this great product. We have 20 years of experience in bringing state of the art Apple accessories to the global market.”

The XtremeMac Soluz wireless charger and USB-C hub supports 5, 7.5, 10 and 15W power charging for iPhone, AirPods, Android and more. For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications, jump over to the official XtremeMac Soluz crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals