CYON wireless power bank with 5,000mAh battery from $22

A new wireless charging battery pack has launched via Kickstarter this month in the form of the CYON, offering a small pocket sized wireless charger with either a 5,000 or 7,000 mAh capacity. Early bird pricing is available from just $22 or £18, offering a massive 50% saving off the recommended retail price. Worldwide shipping is expected to take place during August 2020.

Measuring just 4.2 mm in thickness the wireless charging battery pack is waterproof and ultra-thin allowing you to slip it into your pocket as required. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the CYON its unique design and features.

“CYON charging station offering you two versions for all your needs, either 5.000mAh wireless power bank capacity or 7.000mAh, to keep your devices fully charged. It is the solution to all of your battery needs at minimum size it can physically be. Guaranteed 10W/2A of fast charging, Wirelessly charges your phone and or other qi enabled gadgets. The portable and thin design, allowing you to take the power bank anywhere. Keep your phone be fully charged on the go. While is completely sealed and waterproof, it’s design is result of days of research and tests. You can charge your phone and CYON at the same time using CYON phone stand. “

Source : Kickstarter

