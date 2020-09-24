Airbox wireless battery pack designed specifically for Apple devices

Apple device owners looking for a convenient way to charge all their devices from a single battery pack may be interested in the Airbox, designed to charge your Watch, Pencil, Airpods and iPhone simultaneously. Earlybird pledges are available from $90 or £71 offering a considerable 44% saving off the recommended retail price. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the devices unique design specifically tailored to fit each individual Apple device.



“MOMAX Airbox is the ultimate companion for Apple. It neatly stores and wirelessly charges your favorite devices – Apple Watch, iPhone, AirPods 2/AirPods Pro, and iPad simultaneously with a large capacity 10,000mAh battery that supports 10W wireless charging and 20W PD fast charge. It’s the best way to secure your Apple devices for travel and charging and also holds Apple Pencil in a non-charging area. Frequent flyers will appreciate breezing through airport security because Airbox is airlines and TSA approved. Airbox is MFi certified and can even power up any Qi-enabled smartphone for a perfect wireless charging solution on the go!”

“Airbox’s revolutionary design is an absolute reverse concept in the power bank category. The idea is to solve the pain point for end-users from flat design charging for Apple Watch, iPhone, AirPods to be foldable, plus an idea to have Apple Pencil storage space. The foldable industrial structure is a groundbreaking idea to outstand from all other ordinary portable power banks and traditional wireless charging station with cables. Momax team processed more than one year to breakthrough to think out of the box for this original idea.”

Source : Kickstarter

