Chinese-based augmented reality developer and company INMO have created a new pair of AR glasses which they have made available via Indiegogo. Offering wireless connectivity, open source SDK and artificial intelligent recognition system the INMO AIR wireless AR glasses offer an alternative to wired augmented devices providing a portable yet fully connected experience.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $427 or £316 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 37% off the retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way. If the INMO AIR campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2021. To learn more about the INMO AIR AR glasses project play the promotional video below.

“Meet the latest in AR technology. INMO Air glasses display computerized information superimposed over the real world. It’s a smart and safe wearable technology equipped with a powerful processor, side HD camera, advanced optical zoom and gesture control for hands-free communication and information sharing. The INMO Air “sees” more than your eyes do. With its multi-functional AI recognition, you can now read the detailed information behind the object and make wiser decisions.”

“Let INMO Air AR glasses can sort out your daily schedule as your personal assistant. Have all your notes and memos displayed in augmented reality. You can even check the weather before you go out. Ever been lost for words? Say goodbye to the days of being tongue-tied! Use the private prompter to prep you up for a business presentation or even a flash date.”

Source : Indiegogo

